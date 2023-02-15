Kinnect Outreach onboards 30 new clients and hires 40 influencer marketing and platform specialists

What differentiates the Kinnect outreach team from other traditional influencer marketing agencies(buying and selling) is that it has a team of creative directors who are platform specialists and ensure that the content created is basis the brand guidelines and tone of voice, balancing the authenticity of the content creator. The combination of creativity supported by data and platform expertise helps brands leverage live audience insights and in-depth analytics to create engaging and effective campaigns. Kinnect outreach also aims to resolve the pertinent problem of measurement by deploying standardised digital metrics by which marketers can identify the efficiency of their spending on advertising. In times of global recession, driving cost efficiencies is critical, and the desk has shown up to 30 to 40 per cent cost efficiencies for brands on their annual influencer spends and has made Kinnect Outreach a leader in the influencer marketing space in India, with a broad network of 500K plus influencers and also the agency recently went on to win 8 Cannes Lions in 2022 for their campaign ‘Chatpat’.