Kinnect to provide meaningful brand interactions throughout the consumer journey with the launch of Customer Experience practice

Bharatesh Salian has been appointed as Sr. VP - Marketing Science & CX to lead the practice.
Kinnect, India’s leading creative, data, and digital media powerhouse, announces the launch of its CX practice today. The practice will provide meaningful brand interactions throughout the consumer journey. It unites nearly 100 of Kinnect’s creative, media, and technology talent pools across locations. The agency also announces the appointment of Bharatesh Salian as Sr. VP - Marketing Science & CX, who will be heading this new division.
The Post Covid world has changed consumer behavior and has catapulted them into the age of hyper adoption. Today, while brands focus on the competition; they also have to invest in creating better experiences for their existing customers. Making the right relationships with the customers in the omnichannel world and engaging them with the right communication at the relevant moment and appropriate medium is the need of the hour.
Kinnect CX will provide Ecommerce & Order Management Solutions, CRM, Loyalty & 1st paty Data Management Programs, Platform Consulting & Implementation services, ML, AI & Data led solutions, OmniChannel Consumer Experience Journeys and Web 3.0 solutions. The offering will help partner with clients towards their digital transformation journey and fuel their customer-centric ambition. Deployment of a complete state of the art Usability testing lab is in the works and will be operational by 2023.
The Kinnect CX will be led by Bharatesh Saliana seasoned professional with more than 22 years of experience in digital media and customer experience space. His past stints have been with large networks such as Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Media Group, and IPG. Bharatesh has worked with various clients, including Reliance Jio, Google, Jeep, Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever, TVS Motors, Abbott, MasterCard, GSK, Eureka Forbes, Tata Motors, Standard Chartered Bank and Tata Cliq.
Commenting on the launch, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “Kinnect has strong partnerships with brands across experience design, CRM, and data delivery, but what we realised is it could "be more effective together—with the client, at new business, in sharing best practices and unlocking new doors.
According to today's new reality, people are accustomed to online experiences and expect them to translate as smoothly and effectively as they would in person. Through the KinnectCX network, we'll be able to more efficiently and smoothly put together a bespoke team for each opportunity, with expertise in strategy, design, analytics, technology and content.”
Commenting on the launch, Bharatesh Salian said, “Times have changed, and marketing online has hit a revolution. It’s no longer about the one-sided conversation but rather about building relationships and having conversations with our consumers in a hyperconnected world. It’s also about pushing the boundaries to understand your consumer better and make communication plans carved out of customer journeys.”