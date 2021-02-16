Kinnect wins digital media mandate for TVS Motor Company

Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO of Kinnect said, "TVS Motor is a brand known for its aspirational products of the highest quality and innovation. It is a great opportunity for us to partner with the brand for its digital mandate. Our digital capabilities and creative communication will be key to amplify and optimise the brand's marketing efforts. We intend to complement strong media strategy, planning, buying with creative and content verticals to strengthen TVS Motors' position as an aspirational player in this segment."