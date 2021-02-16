Kinnect wins digital media mandate for TVS Motor Company

The mandate includes creative strategy and execution, social media management, as well as online reputation management.
Kinnect, a premier full-service digital agency, is awarded the digital mandate for TVS StaR City+, TVS Sport, and TVS Jupiter manufactured by TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world. The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
The agency will be responsible for driving and delivering the overall social media campaigns of the brand and fueling its growth in the country. The mandate includes creative strategy and execution, social media management, as well as online reputation management. The agency will also be involved in planning and executing performance-focused media campaigns for the brand across all channels.
Aniruddha Haldar, vice president (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor seeks to build long lasting relation with not only its customers but also its partners. We are happy to associate with Kinnect as our digital media partner to create a benchmark customer centricity & innovation”.
Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO of Kinnect said, "TVS Motor is a brand known for its aspirational products of the highest quality and innovation. It is a great opportunity for us to partner with the brand for its digital mandate. Our digital capabilities and creative communication will be key to amplify and optimise the brand's marketing efforts. We intend to complement strong media strategy, planning, buying with creative and content verticals to strengthen TVS Motors' position as an aspirational player in this segment."