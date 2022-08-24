Kinnect wins the digital mandate for R.K Marble

The account will be managed out of its Gurgaon office.
Kinnect, India’s leading creative, data, and digital media powerhouse, wins the digital mandate for R.K Marble. R K Marble & Granite is the leading Indian conglomerate and a global trendsetter in the world of Natural Stone.
The mandate includes creative strategy and execution, social media management, and planning and executing performance-focused media campaigns for the brand across all channels.
Talking about the association, director of sales and marketing at R K Marble, R K Gupta said, "When we stepped up to disrupt the category with our transparency, we needed a partner who was equally disruptive and transparent. Kinnect has taken up the challenge to translate our "Khoobsurat Imaandaari" into a meaningful digital presence and we're looking forward to the journey ahead."