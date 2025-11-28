KISNA appoints Shahid and Mira Kapoor as brand ambassadors

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has appointed Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as brand ambassadors as the company looks to reach younger couples and families. The pair will lead the brand’s new campaign, which carries the tagline ‘Khushi Ke Har Pal’ and focuses on everyday moments and personal expression through jewellery.

Advertisment

The association comes as KISNA aims to strengthen its national visibility and expand its relevance among modern consumers. The brand’s upcoming campaign film features a series of domestic, familiar interactions designed to reflect understated emotional moments.

Commenting on the association, Ghanshyam Dholakia, founder & managing director, Hari Krishna Group, said: “For over two decades, KISNA has stood for trust, craftsmanship and emotional connection, values that continue to define who we are today. Our partnership with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor beautifully reflects these principles. They represent the modern Indian couple, rooted in tradition yet effortlessly contemporary, balancing individuality with togetherness. This collaboration strengthens our vision as we continue to make diamond jewellery accessible, meaningful, and cherished by every Indian.”

Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, added: “Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor embody the warmth, sincerity and modernity that truly reflect the spirit of KISNA. Their presence strengthens our commitment to creating jewellery that feels personal, meaningful and accessible to every Indian household. This association enables us to engage with a new generation of consumers who value authenticity just as much as design. As we expand across India, their influence will help us deepen emotional connection while staying true to our promise of trust and craftsmanship.”

Shahid Kapoor said: “What first drew Mira and I to KISNA was its effortless blend of beauty, craftsmanship and timeless design, that’s a given. But what truly stayed with me is how each piece becomes a way to express what I’m feeling, whether love, strength, joy or even nostalgia. Each design feels deeply personal. Every piece is a story waiting to be worn, and it’s a privilege to represent a brand that designs from the heart.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor added: “Jewellery, for me, is more than adornment, it carries the warmth of memories and the sparkle of love. Whether it’s a dainty diamond pendant for everyday wear or a grand bridal set, there’s something for every phase of a woman’s journey. Every design crafted by KISNA reminds me of the little moments that make life beautiful, the milestones, the memories, and the people we treasure. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that makes these moments shine brighter.”

The partnership comes as KISNA expands its retail presence and looks to build a broader brand narrative centred on personal stories and everyday symbolism.