KISNA launches new campaign featuring Shahid and Mira Kapoor

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has released a new campaign, Khushi Ke Har Pal Ke Liye, KISNA, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor. The film follows the brand’s recent appointment of the couple as regional ambassadors and is part of a nationwide rollout across TV, cinema, digital platforms and outdoor.

Set inside a KISNA store, the film opens with Mira momentarily disappointed before Shahid surprises her with anniversary and birthday gifts. The light exchange sets up a narrative that shifts to a montage of Mira styled for various family occasions, including a sister’s wedding, sangeet and cocktail night. The story returns to the store for its closing moment as Mira gifts Shahid a ring.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, founder and managing director, Hari Krishna Group, said: “Shahid and Mira bring a natural ease that aligns beautifully with KISNA’s values. This campaign captures the small, genuine moments that make everyday life special, and the film presents that emotion in a way that is both simple and deeply relatable.”

Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, said: “At KISNA, we believe that celebration isn’t limited to milestones; it lives in the small, everyday moments that make life feel special. The idea behind this campaign was to bring that belief alive through a 360-degree approach that feels warm and relatable.”

Shahid Kapoor said the brand’s approach “felt honest and heartfelt… jewellery isn’t just for milestones but is intertwined with the everyday moments that shape our lives.” Mira Rajput Kapoor noted that the brand’s design philosophy “fits naturally into everyday life while elevating special moments.”