KISNA launches 'Teri Roshni Hun Main' campaign to mark the brand re-stage

The campaign features Stefy Patel and Tamanna Sharma as the KISNA women while Nakuul Mehta is the voice of the brand.
Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company and part of the WPP network, has launched a campaign 'Teri Roshni Hun Main' for KISNA with multiple films and a 360-degree campaign across print, outdoor, digital, and retail.
Speaking to the progressive young woman of today, the campaign focuses on the confident steps that this woman takes in her life with KISNA being her confidant and the wind beneath her wings.
Parag Shah, director, KISNA says, ''With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds. KISNA is best positioned to be a diamond-first brand given its Hari Krishna Group legacy. The re- stage campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on EBOs (Exclusive Branded Outlets). Launched in 2005, KISNA is India’s most widely distributed diamond jewellery brand.''
Ankita Srivastava, chief marketing officer, KISNA said “The campaign marks the re-stage of KISNA and consolidates its new positioning and philosophy to be more relevant to the progressive and aspirational woman. Our attempt is to re-frame the jewellery category narrative by putting the focus squarely on the woman as the 'Heera' and the brand as her confidant. Nakuul Mehta, leading TV actor commands massive appeal in middle India where the brand has significant presence. His character brings about the right balance of playfulness and expertise necessary to build appeal and trust for KISNA, an everyday wear diamond jewellery brand.''
Talking about his association, actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Being surrounded by solid women forces all my life, I have always seen them as inspirational beings that embody fervour, grit, compassion, and commitment through every aspect of their existence. So having an association like I have with KISNA seemed like the perfect extension of my belief. I’m truly thrilled to have such a seamless union of thought for my first-ever jewellery brand collaboration making KISNA and their vision a truly special one for me.''
Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract Advertising, commented “The campaign is a disruptive take on the concept of a woman’s radiance and where diamond jewellery fits into the narrative.''