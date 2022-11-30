By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

KISNA launches 'Teri Roshni Hun Main' campaign to mark the brand re-stage

The campaign features Stefy Patel and Tamanna Sharma as the KISNA women while Nakuul Mehta is the voice of the brand.

Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company and part of the WPP  network, has launched a campaign 'Teri Roshni Hun Main' for KISNA with  multiple films and a 360-degree campaign across print, outdoor, digital, and retail.

Speaking  to the progressive young woman of today, the campaign focuses on the confident steps that  this woman takes in her life with KISNA being her confidant and the wind beneath her wings.

Parag Shah, director, KISNA says, ''With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian  woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds. KISNA is best  positioned to be a diamond-first brand given its Hari Krishna Group legacy. The re- stage  campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on EBOs (Exclusive  Branded Outlets). Launched in 2005, KISNA is India’s most widely distributed diamond  jewellery brand.'' 

Ankita Srivastava, chief marketing officer, KISNA said “The campaign marks the re-stage of  KISNA and consolidates its new positioning and philosophy to be more relevant to the  progressive and aspirational woman. Our attempt is to re-frame the jewellery category  narrative by putting the focus squarely on the woman as the 'Heera' and the brand as her  confidant. Nakuul Mehta, leading TV actor commands massive appeal in middle India where  the brand has significant presence. His character brings about the right balance of  playfulness and expertise necessary to build appeal and trust for KISNA, an everyday wear  diamond jewellery brand.'' 

Talking about his association, actor Nakuul Mehta said, “Being surrounded by solid women  forces all my life, I have always seen them as inspirational beings that embody fervour, grit,  compassion, and commitment through every aspect of their existence. So having an  association like I have with KISNA seemed like the perfect extension of my belief. I’m truly  thrilled to have such a seamless union of thought for my first-ever jewellery brand  collaboration making KISNA and their vision a truly special one for me.'' 

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract Advertising, commented “The  campaign is a disruptive take on the concept of a woman’s radiance and where diamond  jewellery fits into the narrative.'' 

Looking for a creative partner? afaqs! marketplace is here to help. Click here to finish your search
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Kisna