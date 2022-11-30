KISNA launches 'Teri Roshni Hun Main' campaign to mark the brand re-stage

Ankita Srivastava, chief marketing officer, KISNA said “The campaign marks the re-stage of KISNA and consolidates its new positioning and philosophy to be more relevant to the progressive and aspirational woman. Our attempt is to re-frame the jewellery category narrative by putting the focus squarely on the woman as the 'Heera' and the brand as her confidant. Nakuul Mehta, leading TV actor commands massive appeal in middle India where the brand has significant presence. His character brings about the right balance of playfulness and expertise necessary to build appeal and trust for KISNA, an everyday wear diamond jewellery brand.''