KISNA’s Valentine’s campaign highlights love beyond grand gestures

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has rolled out a Valentine’s Day campaign titled ‘Kyunki Pyaar Jatana Zaroori Hai’, centred on the idea that love is strengthened through everyday expression rather than grand occasions.

The campaign is anchored by a 125-second digital film that follows an older couple navigating conversations around Valentine’s Day and its growing commercialisation. While the husband dismisses the day as unnecessary, the wife argues that any occasion prompting people to express affection has value.



Set largely within their home, the film moves away from public celebrations to focus on quieter domestic moments. The narrative builds through everyday exchanges before concluding with a simple gesture: the husband surprises his wife with a pair of diamond earrings hidden beneath her pillow. The moment reinforces the film’s central thought—that love does not require a specific day, but it does require expression.

The campaign positions romance as something that evolves with time and age, moving beyond stereotypical portrayals of youthful love. Jewellery is used as a symbolic element rather than the focal point, framing it as part of a personal, understated expression of affection.

Commenting on the campaign, Prashant Awasthi, chief marketing officer, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, said: “This campaign, part of our ‘Khushi Ke Har Pal Ke Liye KISNA’ philosophy, is a tribute to the quiet, everyday expressions of love that often go unnoticed. We wanted to portray a story that feels real and relatable, where romance is not limited by age or occasion. At KISNA, we believe jewellery is more than adornment. It is a symbol of emotion and connection. Through this film, we hope to encourage people to express their feelings thoughtfully and consistently, because it is these small, meaningful gestures that strengthen relationships over time.”

The film will be distributed across KISNA’s digital and social media platforms, with additional visibility planned through print and outdoor media during the Valentine’s Day period.