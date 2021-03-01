KitKat break is now KitKat 'Dessert' Break

Apart from an interesting design change in the KitKat finger, the ‘Dessert’ in the name guides consumption towards a post meal occasion or ritual.
Nestle’s latest ad for KitKat Dessert Delight positions the product as a me-time break partner for its ‘dessert experiences’. There is an interesting change in the design of the bar. The KitKat fingers have been divided into cubes. The consumer can now have the full bar at one go or break it into the smaller cubes.
KitKat Dessert Delight is available in a range inspired by desserts – Tempting Truffle, Divine Choco Pudding, Heavenly Brownie Kubes priced between Rs 55- Rs 60 and Rich Choco Fudge priced at Rs 160.
The new film has been crafted by Wunderman Thompson.
Commenting on the TVC launch, Nikhil Chand, director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “In current times while juggling many things, we want to remind the youth to take a well-deserved break. It is made for those looking for unique indulgent experiences...”
Elaborating on the association superstar Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Sometimes in life we’re all guilty of not prioritizing ourselves and it can be difficult to pull yourself away from putting other’s first. However, it’s extremely important to give yourself the time to step away and enjoy a delightful break. KIT KAT Dessert Delight gives you this one of a kind dessert experience that just leaves you with the feeling of pure bliss and contentment”