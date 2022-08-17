KITKAT launches “Breaks for Good’, creates Break Zones made with recycled plastic packaging

These ‘Break Zone’ benches have been created in collaboration with Ricron Panels.
KITKAT has launched a unique initiative ‘Breaks for Good’. KITKAT has installed benches made from recycled plastic packaging across popular youth hangouts & colleges in various cities pan-India. These ‘Break Zone’ benches have been created in collaboration with Ricron Panels, the plastic waste recycling company and one of the winners of the Global Nestlé Creating Shared Value Prize.
Speaking about the initiative, Rupali Rattan, head - confectionery business, Nestlé India said “We wanted to bring alive the brand belief of KITKAT of breaks are good for you into our sustainability initiatives as well. By placing recycled break zones across youth hangouts, we want to communicate to the youth that these ‘break zones’ not only serve as a break for them, but for the environment too. This initiative is the first step in our commitment and journey towards sustainability and we intend to keep having more conversations & actions around it .”
Commenting on this initiative, Rahul Chaudhary, director, Ricron Panels said “As a leader in innovative plastic waste recycling, we are proud to be associated with KITKAT and use our expertise in making these recycled plastic benches. This collaboration shows how post-consumer plastic waste can be part of the circular economy when stakeholders across the entire value chain work together.”