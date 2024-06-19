Kixx launches a new campaign highlighting the 'behtar resale value' by using the story of two friends

K Madhu Mohan, general manager- marketing, GS Caltex India, emphasised the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. He stated, "At GS Caltex India, we understand the significance of choosing the right engine oil and how it impacts its resale value. With our new campaign, we aim to connect emotionally with our customers and emphasise how Kixx Engine Oil ensures the performance and longevity of their vehicles with better resale value." This statement reinforces the campaign's core message and highlights GS Caltex - Kixx dedication to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs of their customers.