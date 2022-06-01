KK had sung more than 3,500 jingles in 11 languages

Krishna Kumar Kunnath passed away on 31 May 2022 after performing a concert in Kolkata.
The demise of Krishna Kumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has shocked everybody. Known for his cult classics like ‘Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘Khuda Jaane’, and ‘Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai’, among thousands of hits, the singer leaves behind a mourning world.
Along with his film songs, not many know KK had sung more than 3500 ad jingles in 11 languages. Here are some of the most memorable ones:
Hero Honda, Desh ki Dhadkan
Pepsi, Yeh Dil Maange More
Nerolac Paints
Doublemint, Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se