KL Rahul invests in Boldfit and becomes brand ambassador

Bangalore based direct-2-customer (D2C) has announced the onboarding of KL Rahul as investor and brand ambassador.
Boldfit, founded by Pallav Bihani, offers wide range of high-quality activewear, accessories, and fitness equipment. The brand's focus on innovation and quality has earned it a loyal customer base, serving over 1 crore customers annually.
KL Rahul's investment in Boldfit aligns with the brand's focus on performance and innovation, reflecting his support for its vision to inspire fitness enthusiasts nationwide.
“Being a part of Boldfit feels like coming home. As a Bengaluru boy, I'm proud to join forces with a brand that shares my love for fitness and my hometown. I look forward to contributing to Boldfit's journey and inspiring others to lead healthier lives,” said Rahul.
Pallav Bihani, the founder of Boldfit, is equally excited about the partnership. “Having KL Rahul on board is a huge moment for us. His dedication and drive perfectly match our brand’s values. Together, we aim to start a fitness revolution across the nation.”
While the brand aims to cross Rs. 500 crores in FY26, this collaboration is a strategic move for Boldfit, leveraging Rahul’s wide fanbase and influence to strengthen its market position. Boldfit aims to reach new heights, tapping into India's growing interest in fitness. The partnership is expected to drive significant growth, with plans to expand product lines and enhance customer engagement through innovative campaigns and community-building efforts.
Additionally, Boldfit’s partnerships with top IPL teams such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI) highlight its strong presence in the sports and fitness industry.