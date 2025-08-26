KL Rahul stars in JioStar’s Pro Kabaddi League campaign for Bengaluru Bulls

With the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 set to kick off on August 29, JioStar has rolled out the latest installment of its Ghus Kar Maarenge campaign—this time fronted by cricketer KL Rahul for the Bengaluru Bulls.



Advertisment

The Kannada-language film, conceptualised by creative agency ZeroFifty, opens on Rahul riding through Karnataka’s farmland with friends. When their car halts before a bull blocking the path, Rahul calmly tells the driver to reverse, quipping that this isn’t just any bull, but a “Bengaluru Bull” that charges in and smashes through.

A JioStar spokesperson said the campaign was designed to capture the “aggression and thrill quotient” of the new season. “KL Rahul was the perfect match to bring that out with his subtlety and inimitable demeanour. His personality and connection with fans make him the ideal face for this iteration,” they added.

For Rahul, the association goes beyond screen presence. “Kabaddi is a sport where every moment counts, and every move demands intent. The aggression, the pace, and the raw energy on the mat are what make it so thrilling—not just for players, but for everyone watching,” he said, calling it a sport that resonates with his own mindset of backing oneself against any challenge.

PKL Season 12 opens with a southern derby clash between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. Matches will stream live on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Network.