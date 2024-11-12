KL Rahul to represent Police across India and the Middle East regions

Police, the lifestyle brand, announce a two-year partnership with Indian cricket star KL Rahul. The sports legend will represent the brand across India and the Middle East—regions where the brand’s adventurous spirit resonates deeply with consumers. Owned by the De Rigo Group, Police Watches has been in the Indian market with the strength of Titan Company retailing and marketing prowess.

The campaign will feature KL Rahul in a video available on various platforms, offering a fresh, localised take on the brand’s "Audacity Wanted" concept.

KL Rahul's focus, determination, and authentic character align seamlessly with Police’s ethos of confidence and self-expression. Having established itself over the past 40 years as a brand synonymous with bold, rebellious style, Police has attracted individuals who refuse to conform to traditional norms. This daring approach to fashion is embodied in its latest global positioning, "Audacity Wanted," which celebrates modern masculinity—one defined by individuality, authenticity, and the courage to embrace all facets of life.

“KL Rahul is an embodiment of everything Police stand for—determination, confidence, and an unwavering sense of individuality,” states Barbara De Rigo, Chief Marketing Officer of the De Rigo Group. “His passion for his sport and his unique personal style makes him a standout figure both in the world of cricket and fashion. His partnership with Police showcases a shared vision of pushing boundaries, embracing individuality, and inspiring confidence. The partnership with KL Rahul marks another chapter in the brand’s journey to connect with global audiences who seek more than just eyewear—they seek a lifestyle.”

Rahul’s unique journey—from growing up in Mangalore and rising through the ranks of Indian cricket to becoming one of the country’s most highly regarded athletes—resonates deeply with the Police brand. His ability to excel under pressure, coupled with his down-to-earth nature, perfectly captures the spirit of "Audacity Wanted."

KL Rahul on this new collaboration said, "Being appointed as the brand ambassador for Police is an exciting opportunity. I’m thrilled to join forces with a brand that champions authenticity and inspires everyone to express themselves fearlessly. Police represent innovation and boldness, qualities I deeply connect with. Together, we aspire to encourage people to embrace their uniqueness and make a statement in every aspect of life."