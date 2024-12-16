Knorr launches Squid Game inspired noodle eating challenge in latest ad

Knorr, a ready-to-cook soup and ramen brand from Hindustan Unilever, has partnered with Netflix's popular series Squid Game for a unique campaign. With the return of Squid Game Season 2 on December 26, Knorr is combining the show's fanbase with the flavours of its Korean ramen range, inviting K-fans to “Dare-to-Slurp” from the exclusive ramen collection.

As the Korean wave influences music, fashion, and entertainment in India, K-cuisine is also gaining popularity. In Korea, slurping is a sign of enjoyment and respect for the dish. Knorr and Netflix aim to encourage Indians to embrace slurping with confidence.

Knorr's latest TVC features a high-stakes slurping challenge inspired by Squid Game. The film shows masked guards and the front man organising a game around Knorr’s ramen, with eliminations for players who don’t finish in time. The red light-green light doll, Young-hee, also makes a cameo.

The frontman is revealed to be a Bollywood villain, delivering a one-liner encouraging slurping. The score, inspired by Squid Game’s soundtrack, includes loud slurping sounds, highlighting that slurping is a celebration of the dish and chef in Korean culture.

Priyanka Ganguly, head of food and food services, Hindustan Unilever said, "At Knorr, we're driven by a passion for bringing bold and exciting flavours to our consumers. “Korean” is a cultural phenomenon trending in India and with our Korean Ramen launch last year, we entered an exciting new space to cater to evolving consumer interests. Our collaboration with Squid Game reflects on our commitment to authenticity and creating meaningful connections with fans of Korean culture. We’re thrilled to pair the drama and excitement of Squid Game with our flavourful ramen for an unforgettable experience.”

Poornima Sharma, head of marketing partnerships, Netflix India said, “Our brand partnerships are intended to connect fans with the stories and characters they love on Netflix, extending their experience beyond the screen. Our collaboration with Knorr takes the Squid Game experience a notch higher and beyond the screen, adding a flavorful twist to the Squid Game watch party. This partnership blends the high-stakes drama of the series with the bold, authentic flavors of Korean ramen, making every episode even more unforgettable. It’s not just about watching, it’s about tasting, savoring, and getting lost in the twisted world of Squid Game, all from the comfort of your home.”

Knorr has expanded its offerings with a premium Korean Ramen Range, including Squid Game-themed packs in three flavors: Jjajangmyeon, Spicy Kimchi, and Gochujang Chicken. The packs feature designs from the series and include a QR code for the Dare-to-Slurp game, offering a chance to win a trip to Seoul and attend a Squid Game fan event.

Knorr’s digital campaign features 45 creators, including Orry, Urfi, Falguni Pathak, and Yashraj Mukhate, taking on the “Dare to Slurp” challenge. Underground rappers Big Deal, Yungsta, Yoki, and Seige are also creating exclusive raps for the campaign. The TVC is available on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, and Facebook.