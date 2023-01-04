Knowing ‘MoneySign’ is as important as sun sign, says 1 Finance’s new print ad

Represented by animals, the eight MoneySigns include ‘Stealthy Shark’ for customers who're highly ambitious. ‘Vigilant Turtle’ for those who're steady and vigilant. ‘Tactical Tiger’ for people who combine emotional intelligence with strategy in their financial decision-making. ‘Persistent Horse’ for consistent and aware individuals. ‘Virtuous Elephant’ for calm and composed individuals. ‘Far-Sighted Eagle’ for those excited by the bigger picture. ‘Enlightened Whale’ for the knowledge-inclined customers, and ‘Opportunistic Lion’ for those who constantly chase excellence.