ŠKODA SLAVIA’s latest campaign attempts to rekindle desire for sedans

At a time when sedan sales are declining in India, the automobile brand positions it as a dream car.
In 2015-16, the overall sedan sales were at a peak of 6.35 lakh units. By 2020-21 this came down to 2.97 lakh units. In 2016, sedans accounted for 20 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales in India. But by 2021, it dropped to 10 per cent. With the sales consistently declining, many in the automobile sector are asking if there is a future for sedans in India.
ŠKODA AUTO India, through its latest sedan SLAVIA, hopes to revive people’s interest in the segment. The campaign positions it as a dream car and attempts to create a desire for it.
Tarun Jha - head of marketing - ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We wanted to revive the de-growing sedan segment and bring back love for sedans. ŠKODA SLAVIA, with its stunning design and class leading features, is the perfect product that will create the desirability of owning the sedan. We tapped into a universal human insight that, as a child, the first car we imagine is a sedan and not any other body type. This love and fascination continues all our lives.”
Crafted and executed by Publicis Worldwide India, the campaign is built on this central thought - The car that’s in your heart, is the car that really matters.
The TVC traces the journey of the protagonist, who has been creating his dream car since he was a toddler, till he discovers the SLAVIA. The campaign is a part of ŠKODA AUTO’s 2.0 philosophy of ‘Made of what really matters’.
Vikash Chemjong, national creative director, Publicis Worldwide India, affirmed, “With all that the SLAVIA had on offer - be it the space, the style, the power and the presence, it felt so right to say that it was the car that we always had in mind since we were kids. Without quite knowing, it was the car we always wanted.”
The music is an original soundtrack composed by audio and music production house The Jamroom, and sung by popular Indie music artiste and finalist of 'The Stage' (India's only English singing reality show) Raghav Meattle.
The campaign will tap all essential mediums for its nationwide launch, including a strong presence across national and regional television, print, outdoor, radio, digital and social media.