Škoda’s new car 'Slavia' announced through a film celebrating close ties between Indian and Slavic cultures

The premium mid-size sedan pays homage to Škoda Auto’s 1896 bicycles under the Slavia name.
Škoda Auto has announced the launch of its new car 'Slavia' through a digital film that highlights the similarities between the Indian and Slavic cultures. The premium mid-size sedan will be launched later this year. Its name pays homage to the early days of Škoda Auto, when it successfully marketed bicycles under the Slavia name.
The film starts by acknowledging the differences between the Slavic and Indian terrains, languages and culture. However, it goes on to underline the similar tonalities amidst the differences throughout.
Both the cultures and people are a lot similar in their strong bonding with family, the love for art, devotion towards craft, the urge and tenacity to go after dreams, and the passion to conquer all odds. The film underlines how both the cultures have an eye for elegance, and excel in skills that blend technology with tradition, still ensuring respect to their past and heritage.
It then narrates how in 1896, a year after the company was founded, the co-founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement successfully marketed their first, jointly developed bicycles under the Slavia name.
Zac Hollis, brand director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda has a rich global legacy, spanning more than 125 years. The Slavia name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen Škoda become one of the most renowned car makers.”
“Rich in tradition, the Slavia name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the Škoda brand, in the Indian market. The Slavia will bring forth impeccable build quality, reliability and driving experience. We look forward to substantially growing our volumes in India, and the Slavia will play a key role in delivering this objective.”
The Slavia will be the second model under the India 2.0 project after the company launched Kushaq in July. According to the company, Kushaq has already received over 10,000 bookings since its launch.
2021 is a year of expansion for Škoda Auto in India. As part of the India 2.0 project, Volkswagen Group has invested €1 billion in the development of four new vehicles (two Škoda and two Volkswagen models).