Koffee with Karan's promotional ads are humble-brag with a dash of self-deprecation

KJo takes the mickey out of his show, begs celebs to appear, and even promises to not ask them any personal questions.
The ads for the upcoming season seven of Koffee with Karan deliver a better viewing experience than many of the recent movies on the 70mm screen.
Meant only for the Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, the first ad is an editing masterpiece. Taking bits and pieces from all the seasons, it’s a nostalgia-driven 128-seconds for the show’s fans and acts as the perfect starter for those looking to watch the show for the very first time.
Karan Johar, in the second ad, nearly falls to his knees in desperation to get celebrities to appear on his show. Be it assuring them of a hamper or agreeing to not ask any personal questions, ya right!
The wave of self-deprecation seen in the two spots for the show is a welcome change and so is the acknowledgement of the frivolous nature of the show. And let’s not forget the nod to all the trolls who love Johar, what would he be without them in the past few years?
And if that was not enough, KJo went on to reveal he’s not touched Hollywood because the show will stream on Hulu (an American streaming service) as well. The burn towards Alia Bhatt on reaching Hollywood quicker (she’s shooting for a movie which stars Gal Godot as the protagonist) is pure Dharma gold.
This isn’t the first time the folks at Star or Disney+ Hotstar have pulled off some advertising gold. The show’s season six promos hilariously showed us how KJo honed his obsessively inquisitive nature.
Speaking on inquisitiveness, we could not help but wonder if presenting sponsor MyGlamm was playing Santa to the Koffee Hamper. There are many legends to what is inside the hamper, the most famous tale being of Ranbir Kapoor who told AIB, "Nothing, ghanta you get. Same iPhone you’re getting..."
And in between these three years, Johar has gone to star in many brands' ads be it KFC, Knorr Soups, IITIIM Shaadi, Tata Cliq, and Godrej Expert Rich Crème.