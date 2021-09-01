Koffeetech Communications wins Integrated Communications mandate for Laconic

Speaking about the new partnership with Laconic Jay Rathod, founder, Koffeetech Communications said, “We are excited to be recognized as the integrated marketing agency for Laconic. At Koffeetech Communications, we will aid Laconic to build and strengthen their digital identity and to upscale its business, acquiring new users. The agency will provide result-driven strategies to the brand which will help them expand their outreach and achieve the desired results.”