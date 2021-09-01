Koffeetech Communications wins Integrated Communications mandate for Laconic

As a part of the mandate, Koffeetech will be responsible for shaping the brand’s digital journey and will solely be in charge of the paid media services, social media management.
Koffeetech Communications, an integrated digital marketing agency has bagged the integrated communication mandate for Laconic. This integrated mandate will consist of overall planning, strategizing, and managing the brand’s digital campaign and media presence. Established in the year 2020, Laconic is an authentic and organic homegrown beauty brand catering to its audience across Skincare, Healthcare, Haircare and Cosmetics products categories.
As a part of the mandate, Koffeetech will be responsible for shaping the brand’s digital journey and will solely be in charge of the paid media services, social media management, creative output, develop communication strategies and public relations along with designing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for the brand. With this association, Laconic aims to strategically widen awareness about its business and products to the right target base.
Commenting on this collaboration, Er. Sarbjot Kaur, founder & CEO, Laconic said, “We are confident that Koffeetech and their team are built with experience and capabilities across all digital and media verticals that will help us optimally spread our message and reach out to our customers across the country and the globe.”
Speaking about the new partnership with Laconic Jay Rathod, founder, Koffeetech Communications said, “We are excited to be recognized as the integrated marketing agency for Laconic. At Koffeetech Communications, we will aid Laconic to build and strengthen their digital identity and to upscale its business, acquiring new users. The agency will provide result-driven strategies to the brand which will help them expand their outreach and achieve the desired results.”