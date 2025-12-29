Kohinoor Basmati Rice teams up with Aditya Gadhvi for Gujarati folk campaign

AWL Agri Business, under its Kohinoor Basmati Rice portfolio, has launched a new brand song and appointed Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi as the brand’s ambassador. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the brand’s presence in Gujarat and other western markets.

The song draws on Gujarati folk music traditions and centres on themes of family, home cooking and shared meals. It forms the core of a new television commercial that depicts everyday family moments, using music-led storytelling to reflect cultural familiarity.

According to the company, the campaign is designed to build cultural relevance through local language, music and visual cues. The TVC blends household settings with Gadhvi’s musical style, positioning rice as a central element in daily family life.

Jignesh Shah, head – media & digital, AWL Agri Business, said: “Kohinoor is a legacy brand that has been trusted by generations of Indian households. Our endeavour has always been to create brands that resonate deeply with the cultural and emotional fabric of our consumers. The launch of the new song ‘Kohinoor by Aditya Gadhvi’ is a meaningful step in strengthening Kohinoor’s bond with Gujarati households. Through our collaboration with Aditya Gadhvi, we aim to celebrate the pride, warmth, and authenticity that define Gujarati homes. We are confident that this music-led campaign will further strengthen our connection with consumers and enhance the brand’s presence across key markets.”

Aditya Gadhvi, speaking about the collaboration, said: “Rice has always been my comfort food — whether it’s simple khichdi, dal rice, pulao or biryani, even while travelling overseas. When I heard the brief for the Kohinoor song, it gave me a chance to express my love for rice through music, and that feeling was full of joy. Being a Gujarati song, we brought in our melody, lyrics and a rap inspired by Gujarati rhythm, which truly reflects the soul of Gujarat. The rap section, in particular, felt special to me because it has a youthful flow and very rooted words. Working with Kohinoor, from shaping the idea to bringing it alive, was a creative and fun journey. I hope people enjoy the music and connect with the song as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The campaign is being rolled out through television and digital platforms, with the song serving as the central creative asset.