Kohler’s new ad explores wellness through everyday bathroom spaces

Kohler has released a new brand film built around the idea of ‘Spa at Home’, positioning the bathroom as a personal space for everyday wellness rather than an occasional retreat.

Set against the pressures of modern life, the film reframes bathing as a routine that can offer moments of pause and reset within the home. It presents wellness as something integrated into daily life, rather than a scheduled or external experience.





The narrative focuses on how design-led bathing solutions bring together elements such as water, steam, lighting and sound to create a flexible environment shaped by individual preferences. Instead of following a fixed ritual, the film shows these elements flowing naturally through everyday use.

The film also reflects a broader shift in how wellness is approached, emphasising personal control, privacy and convenience. By placing these experiences within the home, the brand positions wellness as accessible and adaptable to different moods and routines.

Commenting on the film, Ranjeet Oak, president – South Asia, Kohler, said: “At Kohler, we believe wellness should be intuitive and personal. Spa at Home reflects our vision of enabling a Spa State of Mind every day through design-led solutions that offer convenience, privacy and meaningful customisation. This film captures how renewal doesn’t require an escape; it begins at home.”

Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said: “Bathrooms were once purely functional, while restoration and luxury were experiences people occasionally stepped out to find. With ‘Spa State of Mind’, we reimagined bathrooms as a space that have the power to restore composure in real time. The film shows how a thoughtfully orchestrated spa experience at home can have a profound impact on how people feel in every moment. Exemplifying Kohler’s belief that gracious living isn’t occasional, it’s meant to be felt every day.”

Beyond the film, Kohler plans to showcase the ‘Spa at Home’ concept as an immersive installation at India Design Week, allowing visitors to experience how wellness-focused design can be integrated into residential spaces.