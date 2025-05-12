As Kohli bids farewell to Test cricket, a look back at his best ad innings

After spending and dominating much of test cricket, the sport’s highest form, over the past 14 years, Virat Kohli has announced he is hanging up his boots.

He wrote about his retirement on Instagram:



There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

An entire generation grew up watching, admiring and idolising Kohli.

Regarded as one of the “big four” of modern Test cricket, alongside Joe Root of England, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Steve Smith of Australia, Kohli’s record is formidable.

He holds the most wins by an Indian Test captain (40 in 68 matches), led India to its Border-Gavaskar series victory in Australia, and shares the record for most Test centuries as an Indian captain (11, tied with Sunil Gavaskar).

His advertising career has also left a mark. From his brash early days with Fastrack to the more polished roles alongside Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s brand innings reflect his evolving public persona.

Fastrack Bags

Kohli’s brash unapologetic image first emerged in this campaign with actress Genelia D’Souza. The ad set the tone for his early brand identity.

Clear Shampoo

On his way to cricketing royalty, Kohli met Anushka Sharma during this ad shoot. The two would go on to form one of India’s most talked-about celebrity partnerships. A seemingly unremarkable anti-dandruff ad became the beginning of a much-publicised relationship.

Manyavar Mohey

Recall seeing or hearing couples making promises to each other at someone else’s marriage? That’s what Kohli and Sharma did in this ad for the traditional wear brand, and left the whole country go aww.

MRF ZLX

Say it once, people will miss it. Say it twice, people will listen. Say it thrice, people will get annoyed. Keeping saying it, it becomes meme royalty. “MRF ZLX. For sheer comfort and long life.”

MuveAcoustics

Less remembered but deeply personal, this ad highlighted the influence of Kohli’s father on his sporting journey. Set to Judgement Day by Stealth, it offered a rare glimpse into the cricketer’s emotional core.