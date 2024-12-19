Kokila’s drama, Raghu’s rage: boAt x Zepto rescue Balraj in new spot

This festive season, boAt, an audio and wearables brand, and Zepto, a quick delivery service company, have come together to ensure that every party is complete—no matter what you forget!

In their latest campaign, boAt and Zepto bring a hilarious and relatable story to life, featuring Balraj, the 'nice guy' who invites the angriest people on the internet to his year-end party. While everything is set, the one thing missing is the speaker! Tensions rise, complaints flood in, and the party is on the brink of disaster.

That’s when Zepto steps in, delivering the boAt speaker in just 10 minutes, turning the night around and saving the party. With iconic characters like Raghu Ram, Kokila Ben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Perpendicular from Gangs of Wasseypur, and Rohan Cariappa, the campaign mixes humour, drama, and pop-culture references perfectly.

This partnership highlights how boAt’s premium sound and Zepto’s 10 minute delivery come together to ensure that no celebration is ever incomplete. Whether it’s a Christmas gathering, a New Year’s bash, or an impromptu hangout, boAt and Zepto are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience in just 10 minutes.

As a boAt spokesperson said, “Music is the heartbeat of every party, and at boAt, we’re here to keep the vibe alive. Thanks to Zepto’s quick delivery, even if you forget the speaker, we’ve got you covered—no party flops on our watch!”