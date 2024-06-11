By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Kokuyo Camlin's #CAMELKICOLOURFULDUNIYA brand campaign showcases the uniqueness of every child's art

The campaign, which has been conceptualised by the Bombay Design Centre, will be promoted across various platforms.

Camel, from the house of Kokuyo Camel has launched its latest ad campaign Camel ki Colourful Duniya, Meri Duniya. The campaign celebrates the uniqueness in every child’s art.

Conceptualised by Bombay Design Centre, this campaign includes a series of 6 films showcasing the importance of kids’ indulgence in painting and drawing. Through art, children express their individuality and help parents and educators get a peek into their colourful duniya.

Commenting on the campaign, Rishi Kakar, chief strategy and marketing officer, Kokuyo Camlin, said, “This campaign throws an interesting light on the world we live in, where parents strive to fulfil their duties as a provider often at the cost of their duties as a caregiver. Every child’s art gives a glimpse of their feelings and brings the family together. #CamelKiColourfulDuniya captures the role of art in a child’s world as the language of the heart. In other words, Camel brings out the language of the heart.”

Amole Gupte, director, of Taare Zameen Pe, said, “My childhood is dipped in vibrant Camel Water Colours! I brought my childhood to life by making the new Camel advertisement films.”

The integrated launch of this campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital media, trade marketing, OTT platforms, and more.

Nandana Nair, head, digital marketing at Kokuyo Camlin, said, "This campaign underlines the place of Camel and Camlin in every Indian household. Cherished across generations, #CamelKiColourfulDuniya highlights the unifying role of art in bringing families together. These films beautifully portray every child’s joy of engaging with colours and the innocence of their view of the world.”

Stay tuned as Camel invites you to step into a world bursting with colour and creativity. Join Rohan as he journeys through Camel's universe, transforming every blank canvas into a lively work of art.

CREDITS:

Director: Amole Gupte

Produced by: Headway Productions & Desi Ghee Productions

Producer: Atishay Dayal, Bimal Oberoi

Associate producer: Gaurav Chandelya

Cinematography: Piyush Shah

Editor: Deepa Bhatia

Music: ‘Rangeen Sheeshon..”

Music composer: Prasad Shahste

Lyricist: Amole Gupte

Cast (in order of appearance):

Kiyansh Manchekar

Manoj Sharma

Mugdha Chaphekar

Creative agency: Bombay Design Centre

CEO: Ankur Rander

Head of business: Siddhesh Pednekar

Creative director: Vinay Ventakesh

Associate creative director: Yorham D'souza

Creative director design: Rucha Rao

Account management: Esha Jayakar

Client: Kokuyo Camlin

Chief strategy & marketing officer: Rishi Kakar

General manager & head, digital marketing: Nandana Nair

Sound designer: Manik Batra

Production design: Anindya Choudhary

Costume styling: Sia Seth

Hair & makeup: Nilesh Patkar

Casting director: Rohan Mapuskar

1st AD: Jai Sharma

2nd AD: Mayank Malhotra

3rd AD: Shubham Sonker

DA: Partho Gupte & Inaara Gajiyani

Assistant editor: Shantanu Janglay

Line producer: Shoaib Mithaiwala

Production manager: Radhyesham Yadav

Production accountant: Dilip Jha

Post production: Red Chillies Entertainment

Colourist: Ken Metzker

Camera: Prime Focus

Key grip: Dharmender Bhurji

Lighting company: VJ Cine Grip

DIT: Aditya Naik

Kokuyo CamlinBombay Design Centre