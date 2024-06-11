Kokuyo Camlin's #CAMELKICOLOURFULDUNIYA brand campaign showcases the uniqueness of every child's art

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign, which has been conceptualised by the Bombay Design Centre, will be promoted across various platforms.
Camel, from the house of Kokuyo Camel has launched its latest ad campaign Camel ki Colourful Duniya, Meri Duniya. The campaign celebrates the uniqueness in every child’s art.
Conceptualised by Bombay Design Centre, this campaign includes a series of 6 films showcasing the importance of kids’ indulgence in painting and drawing. Through art, children express their individuality and help parents and educators get a peek into their colourful duniya.
Commenting on the campaign, Rishi Kakar, chief strategy and marketing officer, Kokuyo Camlin, said, “This campaign throws an interesting light on the world we live in, where parents strive to fulfil their duties as a provider often at the cost of their duties as a caregiver. Every child’s art gives a glimpse of their feelings and brings the family together. #CamelKiColourfulDuniya captures the role of art in a child’s world as the language of the heart. In other words, Camel brings out the language of the heart.”
Amole Gupte, director, of Taare Zameen Pe, said, “My childhood is dipped in vibrant Camel Water Colours! I brought my childhood to life by making the new Camel advertisement films.”
The integrated launch of this campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including television, digital media, trade marketing, OTT platforms, and more.
Nandana Nair, head, digital marketing at Kokuyo Camlin, said, "This campaign underlines the place of Camel and Camlin in every Indian household. Cherished across generations, #CamelKiColourfulDuniya highlights the unifying role of art in bringing families together. These films beautifully portray every child’s joy of engaging with colours and the innocence of their view of the world.”
Stay tuned as Camel invites you to step into a world bursting with colour and creativity. Join Rohan as he journeys through Camel's universe, transforming every blank canvas into a lively work of art.
CREDITS:
Director: Amole Gupte
Produced by: Headway Productions & Desi Ghee Productions
Producer: Atishay Dayal, Bimal Oberoi
Associate producer: Gaurav Chandelya
Cinematography: Piyush Shah
Editor: Deepa Bhatia
Music: ‘Rangeen Sheeshon..”
Music composer: Prasad Shahste
Lyricist: Amole Gupte
Cast (in order of appearance):
Kiyansh Manchekar
Manoj Sharma
Mugdha Chaphekar
Creative agency: Bombay Design Centre
CEO: Ankur Rander
Head of business: Siddhesh Pednekar
Creative director: Vinay Ventakesh
Associate creative director: Yorham D'souza
Creative director design: Rucha Rao
Account management: Esha Jayakar
Client: Kokuyo Camlin
Chief strategy & marketing officer: Rishi Kakar
General manager & head, digital marketing: Nandana Nair
Sound designer: Manik Batra
Production design: Anindya Choudhary
Costume styling: Sia Seth
Hair & makeup: Nilesh Patkar
Casting director: Rohan Mapuskar
1st AD: Jai Sharma
2nd AD: Mayank Malhotra
3rd AD: Shubham Sonker
DA: Partho Gupte & Inaara Gajiyani
Assistant editor: Shantanu Janglay
Line producer: Shoaib Mithaiwala
Production manager: Radhyesham Yadav
Production accountant: Dilip Jha
Post production: Red Chillies Entertainment
Colourist: Ken Metzker
Camera: Prime Focus
Key grip: Dharmender Bhurji
Lighting company: VJ Cine Grip
DIT: Aditya Naik