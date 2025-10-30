Komolika returns (with a twist): tinder’s ‘dating scaries’ turns modern romance into a halloween comedy

In a world where “ghosting” feels scarier than any haunted house, Tinder has found a way to turn modern dating nightmares into entertainment gold. This Halloween, the dating app has dropped Dating Scaries — a cheeky, three-part video series starring Urvashi Dholakia, Rajat Bedi, and Dilip Tahil, a.k.a. the most iconic villains from Indian pop culture.

Advertisment

Think of it as Black Mirror meets Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — except instead of plotting revenge, Komolika is here to school you on gaslighting.

“In 2025, the real chills come from disappearing dates and mind games,” Tinder said while announcing the campaign. “Dating Scaries is a lighthearted reminder that even when dating feels tough, honesty and self-awareness make all the difference.”

Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead for Tinder in India and Korea, adds: “Humour is central to how Gen Z connects with love and relationships. This series captures that perfectly. It’s our commitment to help today’s young daters navigate love with honesty, safety, and fun.”

Episode 1: Komolika, But Make It Self-Aware





The first episode, Gaslighting, brings back Urvashi Dholakia’s iconic Komolika Basu — cue the dramatic music and hair flicks. This time, though, she’s not ruining marriages; she’s dropping truth bombs about manipulation and emotional red flags.

The episode ends with a Tinder-style mic drop:

“Gaslighting can be scary — and explosive — to your dating life. Stay honest, stay happy. Issued in dating interest, love Tinder.”

Episode 2 & 3: When Situationships and Ghosting Get a Filmy Makeover

The next two episodes feature Rajat Bedi (Koi... Mil Gaya) navigating the chaos of situationships and Dilip Tahil (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) taking ghosting way too literally.

Bedi delivers one of the series’ most meme-worthy lines:

“Tigers labels ke bina bhi tigers hote hain. We don’t need labels.”

Meanwhile, Tahil’s advice is straight out of a savage dad’s playbook:

“Beta, you want dopamine, not diabetes. Ghost him!”

Each short turns toxic dating behaviour into teachable (and laugh-out-loud) moments, closing with Tinder’s recurring message — don’t just spot red flags, stop being one.

Why it Works

With Dating Scaries, Tinder taps into Gen Z’s favorite genre — self-aware cringe comedy — and repositions itself as more than just a dating app. It’s a cultural commentator for India’s swipe generation, where humour, honesty, and horror coexist.

As the campaign rolls out through Halloween week, it doubles as a reminder that love may be spooky, but a little laughter (and self-awareness) goes a long way.