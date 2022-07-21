Konica Minolta India onboards Kaizzen as the communication partner

Kaizzen will assist Konica Minolta with thought leadership, media engagement, and corporate partnerships.
Konica Minolta, a leading name in providing office automation and digital printing solutions, has joined hands with India’s fastest-growing agency, Kaizzen, as their strategic communications partner. With this partnership, Kaizzen will drive corporate reputation management, thought leadership, and brand partnerships across multiple stakeholders and communities.
Japan-based Konica Minolta Inc. has expertise in empowering enterprises through digital printing and intelligent work solutions. Driven by innovation, Konica Minolta is a customer-centric organisation undertaking challenges to optimise other ventures through inclusiveness and collaboration with customers and partners.
While addressing the partnership Sanjay Monga, general manager - Office Marketing Division said, “We are delighted to partner with the country’s fastest-growing Public Relations agency, Kaizzen. We believe, with this collaboration, we hope to create a more vocal presence as a brand that helps organisations build, sustain, and thrive digitally."
Kaizzen will propel Konica Minolta towards building lasting brand recognition, media positioning of the top-brass, and increasing social visibility through an integrated communications strategy, while also assisting with their greener, sustainable initiatives.
Speaking on the partnership, Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen, said, "Konica Minolta has cemented itself as one of the leading brands that empower businesses via digital intelligent work solutions and printing. We are privileged to have them on board and look forward to creating success stories for our patrons. For us, each new client is equivalent to an award win that we cherish the most. Our goal at Kaizzen is to strengthen our client’s reputation and to bring their leadership’s views to the stage."