Konica Minolta India onboards Kaizzen as the communication partner

Speaking on the partnership, Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen, said, "Konica Minolta has cemented itself as one of the leading brands that empower businesses via digital intelligent work solutions and printing. We are privileged to have them on board and look forward to creating success stories for our patrons. For us, each new client is equivalent to an award win that we cherish the most. Our goal at Kaizzen is to strengthen our client’s reputation and to bring their leadership’s views to the stage."