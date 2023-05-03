Konkona Sen Sharma & Zouk came together to celebrate Modern Indian women in its new campaign

Today’s consumers not only want brands to align with their values and provide stellar services but they also want brand experiences to inspire, and move them. There’s a definite and positive shift in the way women are embracing success and power. Konkona has always enthralled the audience with her strong acting prowess, glamor and an unparalleled sense of fashion and style, making her the perfect choice to represent the brand and thus, establish Zouk as the go-to choice for women on all occasions. Konkona's characters in movies like "Lipstick Under My Burkha," "Wake Up Sid," embody the spirit of independence, self-confidence, and breaking societal norms that Zouk values and strives to promote. The diva’s amazing body of work, versatility, and personality also stands synonymous with the brand’s constant strides in innovation and commitment towards high-quality and futuristic designs for their products. Today, Zouk is proud to stand alongside Konkona as they break barriers and empower women to embrace their individuality while making a positive impact on the environment through ethically and thoughtfully made fashion.