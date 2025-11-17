Kora by NM launches new wedding campaign featuring Meezaan Jafri

Kora by NM has released a new wedding campaign fronted by actor Meezaan Jafri, positioning him as the face of its contemporary celebration-wear line. The campaign, titled Crafted in Confidence, draws on Jafri’s personal style and on-screen persona to frame the label’s interpretation of the modern groom.

The collaboration combines the brand’s emphasis on craftsmanship with a more current reading of men’s fashion, focusing on how younger consumers approach wedding dressing through individuality and versatility. The collection spans pastel kurta sets for daytime ceremonies, sherwanis and bandhgalas for traditional functions, and tuxedos and tailored jackets for cocktail and reception events. The pieces follow Kora’s design language of detailed work, clean silhouettes, and a palette that moves from neutrals to deeper tones.

“Meezaan embodies the spirit of the Kora man—confident, expressive, and deeply rooted in individuality. This collaboration captures the pulse of the new generation while staying true to our craftsmanship and design philosophy,” says a Kora by NM spokesperson.

“Kora feels authentic and timeless. It represents everything I believe modern menswear should be—elegant, confident, and real. This campaign is about breaking away from the expected and owning who you are,” shares Meezaan Jafri.

The digital campaign is rolling out across Kora’s social platforms and website, presenting a visual blend of traditional elements and contemporary styling aimed at the evolving preferences of today’s grooms.