Korean beauty brand INNISFREE signs actress Wamiqa Gabbi as the first brand ambassador in India

"I’ve always been fascinated by Korean skincare, and INNISFREE has been a beloved favorite of mine for years. Being a vegan myself, joining hands with INNISFREE feels like a natural extension of my personal ethos. INNISFREE's dedication to sustainability and natural ingredients resonates with me, and I am excited to be part of a brand that promotes such values. Each product I’ve used has surpassed my expectations, and I’m beyond excited to share my love for the products and values with everyone,” said Wamiqa Gabbi, brand ambassador, INNISFREE India.