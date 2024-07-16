Korean beauty brand INNISFREE signs actress Wamiqa Gabbi as the first brand ambassador in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
INNISFREE, a Korean skincare brand, announces actress Wamiqa Gabbi as its first brand ambassador in India. This partnership marks a new chapter in INNISFREE’s journey in the country, amplifying the brand's presence, connecting with a wider audience, and inspiring a new generation of beauty enthusiasts to embrace nature-powered skincare.
INNISFREE, renowned for its natural ingredients from Korea’s Jeju Island, has gained a loyal following globally. Known particularly for hydrating and nourishing the skin, INNISFREE is widely recognised for its use of natural ingredients.
Wamiqa Gabbi, renowned for her stellar performances in Indian cinema, embodies the essence of natural beauty and effortless elegance, making her the perfect representative for INNISFREE. With a career that spans multiple languages and film industries, Wamiqa's dedication to her craft and her authentic approach to beauty align seamlessly with INNISFREE's commitment to natural and sustainable skincare. Her outlook on eco-friendliness and veganism aligns perfectly with PETA-certified INNISFREE, making her the ideal partner for the brand in India.
"I’ve always been fascinated by Korean skincare, and INNISFREE has been a beloved favorite of mine for years. Being a vegan myself, joining hands with INNISFREE feels like a natural extension of my personal ethos. INNISFREE's dedication to sustainability and natural ingredients resonates with me, and I am excited to be part of a brand that promotes such values. Each product I’ve used has surpassed my expectations, and I’m beyond excited to share my love for the products and values with everyone,” said Wamiqa Gabbi, brand ambassador, INNISFREE India.
Commenting on the endorsement, managing director and country head of Amorepacific India, Paul Lee, said, “INNISFREE is the first brand that entered India with 100% FDI and has been growing rapidly since then. We have recently been certified with PETA certification, and by welcoming Wamiqa as a brand ambassador, we remain committed to our philosophy of environment-conscious and vegan skincare.”
“We’re thrilled to have Wamiqa onboard with us. She is a perfect blend of natural charm, talent, and authenticity. Her commitment to inspiring others to embrace their unique individuality, self-expression, and radiate confidence from within makes her the ideal partner for us. Her role will not only strengthen our brand presence but also resonate deeply with our customers across India who value authenticity and quality,” said Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and head of marketing and training, Amorepacific India.
“We’re all very excited to welcome Wamiqa Gabbi to the INNISFREE family. Our products are loved for being gentle and effective on each skin type, and with Wamiqa as the face of the brand, we aim to encourage our consumers to make conscious choices and join us in our journey towards a greener tomorrow,” said Yezy Jeon, brand manager of INNISFREE India.
INNISFREE and Wamiqa Gabbi partnership is set to elevate the brand, infusing the nation’s skincare routine with the potent power of its natural ingredients and the innovative spirit of Korean expertise.