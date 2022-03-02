Korra bags digital mandate for Creambell

Confirming the appointment, Sudhir Chavan, CEO, Creambell, commented, “The ideas that Korra conceptualised for us, were rooted in cultural insights, and that is what stood out for us. Their recent body of work reflects their deep understanding of the new-age customer resulting in their successful track-record of helping brands scale up to greater heights. We look forward to this dynamic partnership with Korra to help us achieve our desired goals in this rapidly evolving market.”