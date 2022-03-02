Korra bags digital mandate for Creambell

The account was won after a competitive pitch process.
Korra, the digital content and media agency in India has been appointed as the digital agency-on-record for Creambell (owned by Devyani Food Industries). The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office.
The mandate will encompass digital strategy, planning and creative solutions. As part of its duties, Korra will support Creambell with brand-building and communication on digital media, conceptualisation of digital and offline campaigns and execution via creative assets and influencer collaborations. This new alliance will also include the agency working closely with the marketing team and other agency partners to create consolidated integrated communication programs for the brand.
Confirming the appointment, Sudhir Chavan, CEO, Creambell, commented, “The ideas that Korra conceptualised for us, were rooted in cultural insights, and that is what stood out for us. Their recent body of work reflects their deep understanding of the new-age customer resulting in their successful track-record of helping brands scale up to greater heights. We look forward to this dynamic partnership with Korra to help us achieve our desired goals in this rapidly evolving market.”
Speaking about the appointment, Gaurav Nabh, Founder & CEO, Korra said, “Creambell is one of the most loved dessert/ice-cream brands in the country, backed by a rich heritage and driven by their strong commitment to delight taste buds across age-groups through innovation. We are delighted to begin an exciting inning with them to support their digital transformation/ strategic digital communication.”
Speaking about the appointment, Kumar Raman, Director, Korra said, “Creambell is a strong brand in many parts of India, we are excited to partner with them and scale their marketing efforts.”
Deepak Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Korra added “We are thrilled to partner with a vibrant and popular brand like Creambell. Looking at the current consumer journey disruption post COVID, we are really looking forward to activating all cogs of content and experience for Creambell and making it everyone’s favourite ice cream brand, again”.