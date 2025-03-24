Kotak celebrates Sunita Williams’ return with a fully AI-Generated film

Kotak bank has unveiled a completely AI-generated film to commemorate the triumphant return of esteemed American astronaut and retired U.S. Navy officer Sunita Williams to Earth. This creative endeavor not only highlights the brand's commitment to innovation but also serves as a pivotal part of their strategy to amplify social content by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven elements that resonate with audiences in a fresh and engaging way.

Azazul Haque, the Group Chief Creative Officer of Creative Land Asia, stated, “Our journey of creating AI-led content for Kotak continues. The goal is to transform everyday social content to be more AI-driven, making most of Kotak's social communications entirely AI-focused.”

Haque noted that even the film’s music and vocal tracks were created using advanced artificial intelligence technology.

Previously, the brand had released a similar film to commemorate Holi.

Regarding the film, Haque remarked, “Our goal is to transform every aspect of content creation into a fully AI-driven process. According to him, this is an ambitious undertaking, but we believe that one day, we will be capable of producing entire marketing campaigns autonomously using artificial intelligence.

"We’ve made a commitment to this innovative journey, and I’m proud to say that we have taken our first steps towards achieving this vision!”

These campaigns follow the agency's recent win of the account for Kotak Bank in March 2025.