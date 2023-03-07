Kotak General Insurance reignites #DriveLikeALady campaign with Azad Foundation

Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “We are deeply touched with Azad Foundation’s work and Anita’s story as it demonstrates the potential of women to break social barriers through sheer determination and we salute women who rise above social challenges. Like every year, with our #DriveLikeALady campaign we intend to take this conversation further with our customers and society at large."