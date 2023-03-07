Kotak General Insurance reignites #DriveLikeALady campaign with Azad Foundation

The initiative aims to break stereotypes and celebrate women who have a proven track record of being safe drivers.
To commemorate International Women’s Day 2023, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd (Kotak General Insurance) joins hands with Azad Foundation to reignite its women empowerment initiative with #DriveLikeALady. The month-long digital campaign showcases the brave story of Anita, who rose above many challenges, including domestic violence, to become a bus driver with Delhi Transport Corporation, supported by Azad Foundation.
The #DriveLikeALady initiative aims to break stereotypes and celebrate women who have a proven track record of being safe drivers. To appreciate and encourage female drivers, Kotak General Insurance will offer car insurance policy with preferential pricing for female drivers and car owners. The digital campaign will come alive with video on social media channels around International Women’s Day celebrated on 8th of March 2023 followed by contextual branding of select cabs driven by women.
Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. said, “We are deeply touched with Azad Foundation’s work and Anita’s story as it demonstrates the potential of women to break social barriers through sheer determination and we salute women who rise above social challenges. Like every year, with our #DriveLikeALady campaign we intend to take this conversation further with our customers and society at large."