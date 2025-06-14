Kotak Life celebrates the silent strength of dads in Father’s Day ad

This Father’s Day, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Kotak Life”) pays tribute to the quiet heroes in our lives, fathers, through a new film titled Viraasat. The film aims to capture the invisible legacy fathers leave behind: values of protection, kindness, courage, and resilience that shape us in ways words often cannot.



Through tender, everyday moments, Viraasat explores how fathers often lead from the shadows, not seeking recognition, but leaving behind a lasting imprint through their actions, wisdom, and unwavering support.

Ashish Nair, CMO and head of customer value management and health tech, Kotak Life, shared, "This film is a tribute to the fathers whose influence is felt more than seen. Their legacy lives on in the values they quietly instil—shaping who we are and how we live. At Kotak Life, we honour this enduring bond that defines generations."

The film will be showcased across Kotak Life’s digital platforms and social media channels.