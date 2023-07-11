Kotak Life Insurance launches ‘AdvisorsForLife’ campaign to honour the frontline team

Subhasis Ghosh, joint president & head - Institutional Business, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, “Life Advisors and Relationship Managers are usually the first point of contact that life insurance companies have with consumers. Often, the significant role played by them in converting prospects to customers, securing customers' future and serving them throughout the duration of their policies, goes unnoticed. With this campaign, Kotak Life intends to shed light on these individuals' invaluable contributions and pay tribute to all the frontline team members of the entire life insurance category who are the real heroes of our industry.”