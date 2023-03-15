Kotak Life launches 'Soch Ke Liya Hai' campaign with new 'Kotak Protect India' Insurance Plan

The campaign combines humour with the message that even though today’s young Indians like to live life on their own terms and may appear to be self-indulgent, they are conscious of their responsibilities and know how to fulfill them with smart choices like Kotak Protect India. Veteran actor Vinay Pathak plays the character of a father "Subbu" who is pleasantly surprised knowing that his children have got their future covered with Kotak Protect India - a smart insurance plan with features like affordable premiums, flexibility to increase life cover, policy term between one to five years, and convenience of online buying, etc.