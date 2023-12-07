Kotak Life onboards Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

He will represent Kotak Life in print, television and social media campaigns, educating the audience about the services offered by the company.
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company (Kotak Life) has announced Rajkummar Rao as its new brand ambassador to elevate awareness about the importance of financial security and the role of life insurance in safeguarding the future.
Widely recognised for his talent, Rao will bring authenticity and widespread appeal to the Kotak Life brand. Known for his commitment and hardworking approach, Rajkummar Rao is a perfect fit for promoting the brand's ethos of being trustworthy and believing in continuous improvement to suit customer requirements to empower individuals and families with financial security.
The actor expressed his zeal for the collaboration with Kotak Life. He said, "I am delighted to be a part of Kotak Life's mission to bring assurance to people’s lives. Today, planning is crucial as it helps families achieve their financial goals. And life insurance plays an important role in securing the common person’s finances. I look forward to my association with Kotak Life and in line with their journey to enable the government’s vision of ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047."
Mahesh Balasubramanian, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, said, “Rajkummar Rao's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to his honesty, hard work and dedication to improve his craft. These qualities align perfectly with our brand values of professionalism, continuous improvement, trustworthiness and customer-centricity. Rajkummar’s relatable and down-to-earth personality makes him an ideal fit for our target audience, and we are confident that his association with our brand will encourage people from all walks of life to prioritize their financial security.”