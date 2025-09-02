Kotak Life's new brand film celebrates its 25th year anniversary

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Kotak Life) celebrates 25 years of enabling financial security and nurturing dreams for Indian families.

Advertisment

Since its inception in 2001, Kotak Life has grown into one of India’s leading life insurers, covering over 5 crore active lives*, managing assets worth ₹95,000+ crore and maintaining a claim settlement ratio of 98.6%.

To commemorate this milestone, Kotak Life has unveiled a brand film titled ‘Hausla Hain… Hamesha Kar Pau’, which pays tribute to the quiet strength and unwavering commitment of everyday Indians, who stretch, sacrifice and strive to say “yes” to the important dreams of their loved ones.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd., said, “As we celebrate 25 years, we look back with pride and forward with purpose. This film captures the essence of our journey: being there for our customers in the moments that matter most. It’s a gentle tribute to the trust they’ve placed in us and to the everyday strength of Indian families who continue to inspire us.As we look ahead, our focus remains on innovation, customer-centricity and helping every individual say ‘yes’ to their dreams with confidence.”

The film captures the everyday dreams and aspirations of Indian families across life stages – from a father going the extra mile for his son’s happiness, to a husband surprising his wife with a new home or young parents choosing the best education for their child.

Each story reflects how, with the right support, families have the courage to say “yes” to the dreams of their loved ones, no matter how big or small.The stories are woven together with the theme “Aapko Hausla Dene… Hum Hai Hamesha”.

The film concludes with Kotak Life brand ambassador Rajkumar Rao tying all of these moments together with a piece to camera.

Film will release in 5 languagesacross YouTube, Meta, LinkedIn and SonyLiv - during theKaun Banega Crorepatishow.