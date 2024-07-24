Kotak Mahindra Bank launches #ActivMoney campaign with Ranveer Singh

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ActivMoney campaign offers liquidity and returns for working professionals.
Kotak Mahindra Bank launches a new campaign called #SalaryKoJagao featuring Ranveer Singh. The campaign promotes around Kotak’s ActivMoney offering, around several media platforms. It targets professionals professionals to use Kotak’s ActivMoney solution to manage their salaries.
ActivMoney offers both – liquidity as well as returns. This includes the option to withdraw funds from the ActivMoney account or to use the funds for transactions at any time – without any penalty. By transferring idle funds, customers can earn up to 7%* interest p.a. Additionally, the system automatically moves excess funds into an ActivMoney Fixed Deposit (FD) Account for 180 days, directly from their Savings Account. The campaign targets individuals with stable incomes to change how they manage their finances.
Rohit Bhasin, head of retail liabilities product & chief marketing officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “ActivMoney offers the convenience of fixed deposit-like interest without compromising liquidity, a much desired value addition for customers in this segment.”
The ad series humorously demonstrates the benefits of ActivMoney featuring, Chaturvedi Ji. The ads shows how one can activate their idle money and earn up to 7%* interest p.a. Set in an office environment, these ads emphasise the importance of maximizing idle funds for ambitious professionals who want to take control of their finances.