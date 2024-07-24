Kotak Mahindra Bank launches #ActivMoney campaign with Ranveer Singh

ActivMoney offers both – liquidity as well as returns. This includes the option to withdraw funds from the ActivMoney account or to use the funds for transactions at any time – without any penalty. By transferring idle funds, customers can earn up to 7%* interest p.a. Additionally, the system automatically moves excess funds into an ActivMoney Fixed Deposit (FD) Account for 180 days, directly from their Savings Account. The campaign targets individuals with stable incomes to change how they manage their finances.