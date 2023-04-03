Kotak Mahindra Bank's new campaign featuring veteran actor Gulshan Grover

The campaign, launched on April Fools' Day, reminds customers that fraudsters don't wait for a specific day to strike.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”/Kotak) on Saturday announced its launched a campaign to create awareness on Safe Banking practices, featuring veteran actor Gulshan Grover.
In today's digital age, it has become more important than ever to stay vigilant and keep one’s personal information safe.
To raise awareness on the importance of safe banking practices, Kotak Mahindra Bank has chosen April Fools’ Day to remind customers that fraudsters don't wait for a specific day to strike – they are always on the lookout for new ways to fool people.
The message of the film is simple - always keep your guard up, be cautious of suspicious emails, messages & phone calls, don't click on links or download attachments from unknown sources, and if you come across any such scam, report it to the bank immediately.
Known for his ability to create an impact with his powerful character portrayal in Indian Cinema, Gulshan Grover, in this role, shows us how to stay one step ahead of fraudsters.
“In this digital age, the importance of safe banking practices cannot be overstated,” said Ms Elizabeth Venkataraman, joint president – marketing & alliances, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
She further added, “Fraudsters find ways to trick people into giving out their banking/personal details not only by creating panic or fear of getting their accounts blocked but also by luring one with too good to be true offers. When it comes to money, the bank urges one and all to be cautious in sharing any sensitive banking information like account details, Debit/Credit Card numbers, CVV, OTP, PIN, passwords, etc., or click on suspicious links. Banks will never ask for such information. By following some simple rules, we can safeguard our confidential financial information and enjoy safe & secure banking experiences.”