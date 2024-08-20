Kotak Securities launches 'Tez' campaign to engage next-gen investors

"Tez is a step towards staying connected with today’s smart, informed investors and traders who prefer a fast-paced life. The campaign focuses on these Tez investors who like to stay ahead using Kotak Neo for a seamless investment experience,” said Iti Mehrotra, chief marketing officer, Kotak Securities. She added, “At Kotak Securities, it has been our continuous endeavour to create better solutions for our customers. We have designed Kotak Neo with an intuitive investment interface that combines investment friendly features with competitive pricing plans for both youth and traders, powered by research and insights.”