Kotak’s new brand philosophy champions ambition with ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’

Kotak Mahindra Bank today introduced Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega—a new group brand philosophy that marks a pivotal movement for Kotak. This powerful new group brand philosophy reinforces Kotak’s commitment to not just evolve as a Bank but to establish itself as the go-to financial services organisation for the aspirational Indian.

To bring this philosophy to life, Kotak is rolling out a multi-channel marketing campaign, spanning television, digital, print, outdoor, and social media, aimed at inspiring Indians to take big steps toward fulfilling their aspirations.

Launching the campaign, Rohit Bhasin, president – Head Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, stated, "‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ is more than just a brand philosophy—it’s the first step in a larger movement at Kotak. It reflects the new energy we are bringing to the business and our deep-rooted belief that ambition, when backed by the right financial partner, can create extraordinary outcomes. This is just the start of many bold changes at Kotak that will reshape how we serve the Aspirational Indian."

At a time when ambition is the currency of progress, Kotak is bringing together its diverse businesses under a unified philosophy—one that resonates deeply with those who dare to think big, dream bigger, and act with confidence. Since its inception, Kotak has been guided by these very ethos, inspiring Kotakites to dream big and act with confidence. Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega embodies this belief, capturing the optimism, aspirations, and courage of Indians across all walks of life. At Kotak, we believe this campaign celebrates the immense potential that lies ahead for individuals and the nation as a whole.

Kedarswamy Ravangave, executive vice president – marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank, added, "As the first glimpse of our transformation, this is a large-scale, 360-degree campaign with a digital-first approach, designed to integrate seamlessly into the lifestyle of today’s ambitious Indian. From bold storytelling across social and digital platforms to a commanding presence in print, outdoor, and television, ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ is our way of inspiring confidence and setting the stage for what’s to come. And this is just the beginning."

This marks the start of a new chapter for Kotak—one where transformation is constant, ambition is limitless, and every step forward is fuelled by the belief that with Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega, anything is possible.