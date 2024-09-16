KRAFTON India onboards Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador for BGMI

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
KRAFTON, makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the global cinema icon, Deepika Padukone to the world of BGMI. This exclusive one-year collaboration will see Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of BGMI, ushering in a new era of gaming and entertainment.
As part of this exciting collaboration, Deepika Padukone will soon be featured as a playable character in BGMI, with two distinct character skins representing her iconic style and persona.
Building on the success of previous collaborations with Indian stars like Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians, KRAFTON continues to push the boundaries of in-game entertainment. This partnership with Deepika Padukone is yet another milestone in the company’s commitment to bringing immersive gaming experiences tailored for Indian players.
“We are excited to partner with Deepika Padukone, a Global Ambassador & Icon to create unforgettable moments for our players. This collaboration is an endeavor to push boundaries and deliver fresh experiences for BGMI fans. By bringing together the worlds of gaming and entertainment with the biggest star Deepika Padukone at its forefront, we aim to create a truly immersive and engaging world within BGMI,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India.
"It is a thrilling opportunity to embark on this new chapter with the BGMI family” shared Deepika Padukone. “Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon in India, and I'm excited to connect with the incredible energy of the gaming community. It's an honor to be a part of something so dynamic and engaging. I look forward to seeing how my fans react to the in-game avatar and exclusive items!"
KRAFTON has consistently redefined the Indian gaming landscape by delivering localized experiences that resonate deeply with players. With each new collaboration, game release, and title update, the company demonstrates its commitment to innovation and customization. The partnership with India’s biggest superstar Deepika Padukone is the latest testament to this approach, further solidifying BGMI's position as a cultural icon.