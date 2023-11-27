KRAFTON India encourages BGMI players to 'Wear Your Cred' in a new ad film

Srinjoy Das, associate director- marketing, KRAFTON India, said “At this point, the Royale Pass in BGMI has become a massive sub-brand if you look at the sheer volume of YouTube and Instagram content around it. So with the third iteration, the RPA3, we felt it was imperative to showcase the class and awe it generates when you don a RPA final out-fit in game. You see someone in the lobby wearing the final RPA3 outfit and you can instantly recognize that they have crossed all 100 levels. It’s a mark of respect, of awe, and above all, a recognition that it’s no longer cool to be default. We hope our fans love this amazing film as much as we loved making it.”