KRAFTON India partners with Mahindra to bring BE 6 Electric SUV to BGMI

KRAFTON India and Mahindra have launched a collaboration featuring the Mahindra BE 6 Electric Origin SUV in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Players can unlock exclusive in-game items, events, and contests, with a chance to win the BE 6.

From January 16 to February 15, players can drive the BE 6 in BGMI and unlock premium items like the Quantum Flux Suit, Chrono Charge Suit, Volt Tracer Gun, and more. These items can be earned through the 'Lucky Spin'.

The collaboration introduces the Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre. Players can complete missions to earn "Nitro Wheels" (exchange tokens) and redeem them for rewards, including:

Protective Vanguard Suit

Mahindra Event Crate

Mahindra Space Gifts

The Mahindra Event Crate offers players a chance to win collaboration items. KRAFTON India and Mahindra are hosting a contest where one player can win a real BE 6. To participate, players must:

Complete missions in the ‘Mahindra BE 6 Exchange Centre’ to collect ‘Nitro Wheels’ and redeem them for ‘Mahindra Event Crates’. Create a 10-30 second video featuring the Mahindra BE 6 in BGMI (using the in-game preview without purchasing the item). Upload the video on YouTube or Instagram, tagging BGMI’s and Mahindra Electric’s official social media handles and using the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge.

The contest runs from January 25th to February 25th, offering participants the chance to showcase their creativity and walk away with the ultimate prize.