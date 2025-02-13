KRAFTON India’s new BGMI ad uses VFX to merge gaming and reality

KRAFTON India has released a new ad film for Battlegrounds Mobile India, combining live-action cinematography with 3D VFX. Created in-house, the campaign integrates real and game-like visuals to promote the game.

Featuring gamer-turned-actor Hipzter, the film transforms everyday moments into gaming experiences. While waiting for his food at a roadside eatery, the actor starts playing BGMI. The game elements appear in real life—a Kothu Parotta smash turns into an explosion, a Theyyam performer holds a BGMI accessory, and a chaiwala wears a gas mask.

Srinjoy Das, associate director of marketing, KRAFTON India said, "We keep finding cool ways to entertain our fans, and this time it’s through hyper-real 3D VFX. It’s unique not just because it’s not done very often, but also because it fits the cultural elements within the BGMI universe very well with its storytelling, live action cinematography and an electric soundtrack.”

Directed by Vinod Ravi, the film is produced by Brown Crew and highlights hyperreal storytelling.