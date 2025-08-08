KRAFTON teams up with tgthr. for BGMI’s new campaign film

KRAFTON India has announced the return of its creator-led tournament, now called The Final Mahayuddh — a creator vs creator competition in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Scheduled from July 22 to August 19, the tournament will feature 20 top BGMI creators and their fans.

To support the campaign, BGMI has released a new film in partnership with creative agency tgthr., based on the theme #EverythingIsFairInMahayuddh. The film uses satire and exaggeration to depict creator rivalries and fan-driven competition.



“We had an amazing response to Season 1 and Season 2 of BGMI Mahayuddh. Hence, for the third season, it was only appropriate to go with a creative film to kickstart the campaign. A hilarious portrayal of rivalry and antics among the competing influencers, the campaign helped us gain significantly higher numbers from the previous seasons,” said Srinjoy Das, associate director of marketing, KRAFTON India.



This season features a new format where fans can directly impact the tournament's outcome. Each creator is paired with their gaming community, and fans earn points by playing regular in-game matches. Achievements like Chicken Dinners contribute to the team's overall ranking. Tournament progression now depends on combined performance from both the creator and their fans.

“With Mahayuddh, we wanted to go beyond gameplay and bring the spirit of BGMI fandom alive. The idea was to dramatise the lengths fans would go to for their favourite gamers, where even friendships are tested, and every Chicken Dinner counts. #EverythingIsFairInMahayuddh captures this tension with humour, while positioning The Final Mahayuddh as the ultimate fan-fueled battleground. It's a campaign built on the energy, rivalry, and loyalty that make the BGMI community what it is,” added Vibhor Yadav, regional creative officer – North and South, tgthr.