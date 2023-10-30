KreditBee unveils 'Har Tyohaar Mein Saath' campaign

The campaign showcases how simple celebrations can become grand with KreditBee’s easy loans.
KreditBee, a fintech platform has announced the launch of its brand campaign, ‘Har Tyohaar Mein Saath’. The campaign highlights the brand as a reliable lender, offering support to customers through every form of festive tradition, ritual and personal celebration.
The campaign targets the Indian middle class across metros and towns in India. It highlights that each person has their unique way of finding joy in the festive season and it isn’t always about the picture-perfect celebrations we see in films and advertisements. For every reason they celebrate, KreditBee is ready to help them make those moments possible.
Ishan Bose, chief marketing officer, KreditBee, said, “The campaign is a reflection of the diverse ways in which people celebrate festivals, shaped by their circumstances and priorities, and the company’s dedication to meeting the financial needs of consumers from all walks of life. KreditBee stands out with its inclusive approach, welcoming consumers and prospects from various geographies, demographics, income groups, and income types, all while managing credit risk.”
Speaking about the campaign, Venkat Raman, chief of strategy and operations, Unigage India commented, “Through our campaign, we aim to convey each one’s personal reason for celebrating, and how KreditBee brings these moments to life. We've chosen a heartfelt voiceover to complement a timeless montage film, showcasing diverse individuals celebrating in their own genuine ways.”
The digital marketing campaign includes online amplification of the ad throughout the Diwali season.