Kriti Sanon grooves to 'Rangeela Re' in Motorola's new campaign

Motorola launched a new TVC in India, starring brand ambassador Kriti Sanon as part of its festive campaign, “Hello Colours. Hello AI.” The campaign highlights Motorola’s leadership in design through its ongoing global partnership with Pantone highlighting the lifestyle tech positioning of the brand and its appeal to the Gen Z consumers. Further, the campaign showcases Motorola’s commitment in Artificial Intelligence with advanced AI camera features and generative AI features across its premium smartphone portfolio.

For the festive period, Motorola introduces five vibrant new color variants for its most popular smartphones across different segments, namely - motorola edge 50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, moto g85 5G, and moto g64 5G specifically for the festive sale period.

The film is a modern, groovy recreation of the timeless song “Rangeela Re” from the movie Rangeela.

The film starts as Kriti Sanon hears the initial part of the song in the background “Yai re, Yai re”. She turns around to identify where the sound is coming from and realises that it is coming from her motorola edge 50 Pro where we see an incoming call from Motorola on her phone. With a smile she walks on and is transported into the magical worlds of Motorola’s colours starting with a burst of Caneel Bay– the new colour of the edge 50 pro as her crew joins in, showcasing the phone’s True to Life colors and moto ai photo enhancement. Post that the lights go out and she reappears in a green costume with the motorola edge 50 Fusion in Forest Green, dancing in a glowing jungle to highlight its low-light videography with the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. Next, she receives a moto g85 in Viva Magenta, prompting the dancers’ costumes to shift colors. The scene reveals the 3D curved screen of the g85 as Kriti highlights the curves in her dance steps as well. The scene transforms into the motorola edge50 neo in Nautical Blue, showcasing moto ai adaptive stabilisation for a shake free video. After this she is seen admiring the new and beautiful Berry Red colour of moto g64. The commercial ends with a frame showcasing all five phones, celebrating Motorola’s stunning new color collection and adding excitement to festive moments.

Commenting on the campaign, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, “At Motorola we believe in being a lifestyle-tech brand that stands out in the smartphone category not just through its cutting-edge technology but also through its leadership in design. Our festive campaign is our endeavour to highlight Motorola's dedication to premium, stylish devices with vibrant colors, materials and finishes and with the most advanced technology and AI features. We found a great way to express it by recreating the symbolic ‘Rangeela re’ track with the charm of our brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. This campaign is more than introduction of colors; it embodies our core ethos. We aim to instill a sense of pride in Indian consumers, especially Gen Z, encouraging them to celebrate their individuality and express themselves with the trendsetting Motorola phones. Through our strategic partnership with Pantone, we continue to innovate in design and materials while reinforcing our leadership in meaningful AI advancements, particularly in camera technology and generative theming.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actress, and Motorola's brand ambassador, said, “As an artist, I find the blend of creativity, vibrant colours, and technology truly inspiring therefore it has been a n exciting experience to explore this theme with Motorola. I’m proud to represent a brand known for its meaningful innovations, striking designs and advanced technology. Motorola embodies everything that today’s consumers seek: innovation, style, colour, performance, and functionality. I believe this campaign will truly resonate with the audience.”

"With the ‘Hello Colours, Hello AI’ campaign, we’ve found the perfect mix of nostalgia and new-age cool. Bringing back Rangeela Re with a fresh Motorola touch felt just right, blending the brand’s bold new colours with its smart AI tech. And having Kriti Sanon on board made it even more exciting, helping us create something that connects with today’s audience while giving a nod to the classics. It was a delight to do this with Motorola who have been the perfect partners in bringing this idea alive." said Abhijeet Ray - national creative director, Dentsu Creative.

Motorola recently announced a festive season sale for new colour variants of the motorola edge 50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, moto g85 5G, and moto g64 5G. The products will go on sale at lowest price ever starting September 26 during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The products will also be available on these discounted prices across all leading retail stores and Motorola.in.